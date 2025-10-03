Locals Lose Contact With Friend Aboard Gaza-Bound Flotilla Seized by Israeli Navy

But after recent events, Fuchigami is worried. On Oct. 1, as the flotilla was en route to Gaza, the Israeli Navy detained hundreds of activists on the flotilla, including Ikeda. "It's very stressful", Fuchigami said. Fuchigami went on to describe the tone of the last messages from Ikeda. "She's so calm and resolute that this is the right thing to do. She says, 'We've prepared for this. Focus on Gaza. Focus on Palestine.'"