South End Clinics Providing Free Vaccines to Children and Uninsured Adults Amid Cold Season
Kids and uninsured adults can now get free vaccinations statewide to prepare for flu season.
In the South End, around 60 locations are participating in the Childhood Vaccine Program (CVP), providing influenza and other recommended vaccinations at no cost for children 6 months to 18 years old. A handful of other medical practices are participating in the Adult Vaccine Program (AVP) for uninsured adults 19 or older. Local medical professionals stressed the importance of protecting yourself and others while bugs make their way around this season.
Last year, about 113 people died from influenza in King County.
"I know how hectic fall and winter can be," Public Health – Seattle & King County Officer Dr. Sandra Valenciano wrote in an email. "Taking time to get vaccinated now can help remove the stress of potentially serious illness down the line so that you and your family can focus on enjoying all that winter has to offer."
Pharmacies, doctors' offices and youth centers in the South End are offering routine immunizations, such as the influenza vaccination, recommended each year for everyone 6 months and older, Valenciano said. For older adults, pregnant people, and infants under 8 months, health officials are also providing vaccines against another common virus, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Public Health – Seattle & King County says it has not received COVID-19 vaccines for this program, awaiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee recommendations approval by CDC acting director Jim O'Neill.
"The usual process for approving and updating vaccines was not like previous years," Valenciano wrote. "Federal agencies [now] put limits on who can receive the COVID vaccine."
At the Othello Station Pharmacy, Dr. Ahmed Ali says he typically sees about 1 to 2 people a day to receive free influenza shots under AVP.
This year, flu season began around the first week of September. Ali says vaccines are typically available when the season starts, but it can "take some time" for the Department of Health to distribute doses in quantities to their pharmacy. Ali says their pharmacy is in a "priority area for people who are underinsured or uninsured."
While the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters are not yet available for uninsured patients, both Ali and Valenciano spoke to the importance of keeping up to date with other routine vaccines.
"When anyone gets vaccinated, they not only protect themselves from the influenza, which kills thousands of people every year around the country, but it also helps protect other community members," Ali said. "You are not only protecting yourself, but everyone in the community."
"A full list of available clinics and health centers participating in CVP and AVP is available on the Public Health – Seattle & King County website.