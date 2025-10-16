South End Life: In New Children's Book, South End Author Honors the Spirit and Leaders of Standing Rock

The Sacred Stone Camp, a children's book that hit the shelves earlier this month, is a tribute to Rose's grandaunt and granduncle, the late LaDonna Brave Bull Allard of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the late Miles Allard of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. The two leaders founded the Sacred Stone Camp, the first of several camps they hosted on their land in April 2016 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. The event ultimately drew thousands from throughout the world who came to protect the waters of the Cannonball, Missouri, and Mississippi rivers and the lands around them from construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), a fossil fuel project.