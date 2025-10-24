South End Life: With 'Books Unbanned' Card, Local Librarian Helps U.S. Readers Access Digital and Audio Books

Sellers says it's often a parent whose kid told them about a book the parent doesn't believe their children should read. She says the decision might be the right one for that family, and librarians support families to make these decisions. Sellers adds that some parents express concerns about whether a specific book should be on the shelves at all. After talking with them, Sellers says she's had a large percentage of people respond with, "Thank you for explaining it. I know now that if I wanted a book, and my neighbor didn't want me to have it, you would defend my right to access it."