South End Life: With 'Books Unbanned' Card, Local Librarian Helps U.S. Readers Access Digital and Audio Books
Kate Sellers grew up using the library in Carnation, Washington.
"I was a young queer kid," Sellers said, "and books were how I figured out that people like me existed and that it was okay for me to exist."
As an adult, she became a teen librarian because she wanted to increase access to information for teens. Sellers worked at The Seattle Public Library's (SPL) Columbia branch for years and, after working with and enjoying the community there, moved to Beacon Hill. Sellers has since become SPL's technical and collections services manager, a role where she manages book selection, purchases, and processing of digital content for SPL cardholders and Books Unbanned, a popular national program SPL picked up in 2023.
Funded by The Seattle Public Library Foundation, Books Unbanned offers free, renewable, one-year digital library cards to youth, 13 to 26, throughout the country who have limited access to books. Nearly a million digital titles are made available through SPL alone. The program was started by the Brooklyn Public Library in 2022 in direct response to an increasing and coordinated nationwide effort to remove certain books from school and public libraries. Many targeted books have included LGBTQ+ content and narratives of marginalized communities. In 2024 in Washington State, there were 12 attempts to restrict access to books. According to the American Library Association, the challenges involved 133 titles.
Some 51,000 youth nationwide have signed up for Books Unbanned library cards, and the program recently hit its millionth digital book checkout. Seattle is one of six partner libraries (along with libraries in California, Massachusetts, and New York) and is host to more than half of all Books Unbanned checkouts.
When applying for the Books Unbanned card, SPL prompts the youth to share why they like having a card. Young people have responded:
"I applied to get a card when my teacher, who was reading a book to our class, had to stop reading in the middle because of censorship. I was able to check out this book from the Seattle public library and finish it. (It was a good book!)" —Age 15, New Jersey
"My local library is small and my high school library hasn't added or approved a new book in more than two years." —Age 16, Texas
"This is very important to me because my area is very rural and conservative. I'm gay and parents don't know it. I use this card to find digital books and audiobooks that reflect me and help me to not feel alone." —Age 17, Ohio
Sellers described why it's so important for young people to read: "Learning how to empathize with characters that are like you and unlike you, that's how you build empathy, learn about the world, learn about yourself, and learn how to be part of a community."
Books Unbanned cardholders access the same digital titles as standard SPL cardholders. William Livesley-O'Neill, communications and advocacy director for The Seattle Public Library Foundation (which also funds SPL programming, such as story time, and pays for a third of SPL's book titles), says Seattle and King County have ranked among the top library systems in the world for digital checkouts. "The foundation committed $300,000 to boosting SPL's digital library to accommodate the demand for digital checkouts," Livesley-O'Neill said.
Sellers says a librarian's job is to select for everyone in the public and for every viewpoint. She receives emails with comments on book selection and sometimes notes from people who are upset about a particular book in the collection.
Sellers says it's often a parent whose kid told them about a book the parent doesn't believe their children should read. She says the decision might be the right one for that family, and librarians support families to make these decisions. Sellers adds that some parents express concerns about whether a specific book should be on the shelves at all. After talking with them, Sellers says she's had a large percentage of people respond with, "Thank you for explaining it. I know now that if I wanted a book, and my neighbor didn't want me to have it, you would defend my right to access it."
Washington State has had several recent incidents around banning books. In 2022, Kent School District's principal of Cedar Heights Middle School took Jack of Hearts off the library shelves because of a student complaint and based on the principal's assessment. The book featured LGBTQ+ content. The Kent School District board overturned the school's decision, and the book was put back on the shelves.
In 2023, the only library in Columbia County, Washington, nearly closed because of a conflict about having books with content around race, gender, and sexuality in the library. The library was saved in Columbia County court.
In June of 2024, the Washington State Legislature passed a bill restricting book bans. The bill ensures that books centering narratives of marginalized communities that touch upon race, religion, gender identity, or sexuality can't be banned. It also requires people instigating a book ban to have a student enrolled in the school.
Meanwhile, Elisa Murray, SPL communications strategist, reported that in 2023, 1,500 youth signed up for a Books Unbanned card within the first 10 days of the program.
South End Life Bulletin Board
Free Legal Clinic
Asian Counseling and Referral Service is hosting the Rainier Valley Legal Clinic, where attorneys provide consultation to low-income, immigrant, and refugee community members. The clinics are every third Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. You can contact 206-695-7639 with questions and to make an appointment for a legal clinic session. Appointments must be made in advance. Language interpretation is available.
Help Paint a Mural
People with all painting skill levels are invited to paint a mural designed by artist Di Yu at Renton's Sunset Hill Safeway, Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather dependent). Sign up in advance and wear painting-friendly clothes. The event is hosted by Urban ArtWorks and the Renton Community and Economic Development department through the Paint with Purpose Initiative.
Halloween Harvest Festival and Trunk or Treat
The city of Auburn is celebrating Halloween early with a Halloween Harvest Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 25, 1 to 5 p.m. at Les Gove Park and the Auburn Community and Event Center, 910 9th St. SE. The event is free and is geared for children ages 2–10. Enjoy games, crafts, and trunk-or-treating!
Seattle Parks and Rec Halloween Events
The City is hosting free neighborhood Halloween events; here are some in the South End.
T'Challaween Halloween Carnival & Parade
Saturday, Oct. 25, Jefferson Community Center and in the neighborhood, 1–4 p.m.
Harvest Fest
Sunday, Oct. 26, Rainier Beach Community Center, 2–5 p.m.
October Family Festival
Thursday, Oct. 30, Van Asselt Community Center, 4–7 p.m.
Creepy Carnival for Kids
Friday, Oct. 31, Garfield Community Center, 5–7 p.m.
Chinatown-International District Spooktacular Treats
Friday, Oct. 31, Hoa Mai Park and Hing Hay Park, 3:30–6:30 p.m.
Teen-Only Halloween
Garfield Teen Life Center is hosting a series of free Halloween events for youth ages 13–18.
Pumpkin Patch Trip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m.
Pumpkin Carving, Thursday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m.
Halloween Carnival, Friday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.