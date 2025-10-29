ACRS Revives Free Legal Clinics for Immigrant and Refugee Families in the South End
Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) is providing free monthly legal consultation to low-income immigrant and refugee community members through December in their southeast Seattle offices.
In each 30- to 60-minute session, two attorneys are assigned to a client pro bono from the Asian Bar Association of Washington (ABAW) and the King County Bar Association (KCBA).
ABAW co-chair Charles Chen, who volunteered at the first clinic on Oct. 22, said many clients come in with questions about immigration, family, and employment law: How do I bring family from overseas? How do I get custody of my child? How do I begin writing my will?
Chen, who grew up in an immigrant family, hopes this program will "bridge the gap" for people with language or access barriers. Interpreters are available in a range of languages.
"I've seen my parents struggle with the system, and [not knowing] where to go for help on legal issues," Chen said. "[That's] what inspired me to become a lawyer, so I can help navigate."
"Just for this one day, slots filled out quickly," G De Castro, ACRS deputy director, said during the first clinic. "We hope to provide more of that in the coming year."
Legal clinics were one of the first community resources ACRS provided since its founding in 1973, but were put on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. De Castro said due to increasing national threats to immigrant and refugee communities, the clinics needed to "come back as soon as possible."
"This is a full-circle moment for us," De Castro said in a statement. "Access to justice should never depend on income, immigration status, or language ability."
ACRS will hold two more clinics this year. Community members can call 206-695-7639 to make an appointment in advance for the upcoming clinics, scheduled for Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.
This article is published under a Seattle Human Services Department grant, “Resilience Amidst Hate,” in response to anti-Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander violence.