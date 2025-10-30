Families at White Center Preschool Fear Funding Loss Amid Shutdown

Educare is among many essential government programs threatened by the federal shutdown that began Oct. 1. The grant cycle for Puget Sound Educational Service District's (PSESD) Head Start programs, which funds the preschool, ends Oct.31, but PSESD was able to secure an emergency temporary loan to provide services through Nov 30.

Still, the fate of the next grant contract is left hanging in the balance. The delay in federal offices reopening has caused fear and anxiety among staff and parents, many of whom also rely on other government services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Families and staff are "paying attention to what's going on, because their livelihood and their ability to have child care can be based a lot on what that resolution is," Educare family engagement manager Christina Monteith said.