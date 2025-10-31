South End Life: For Day of the Dead, Dozens of Altars on Beacon Hill Honor Those Who've Passed On

Huizar says this year's SESEC ofrenda theme is "keep our kids safe." As the organization's staff sat with this topic, they thought of the ICE raids near schools across the country. They considered the attack on trans and LGBTQ+ youth, the increased gun violence, and public safety issues. "We can't be passive at this time," Huizar said. "As we remember our ancestors, [we] celebrate their life and bring the work they had done into [the] present day. You will see that there will be underlying political messaging and things that need to be said today."