New King County Hotline Offers Non-Police Option to Report Hate Crimes

Whether through the Stop Hate Hotline or by calling the police, KCPAO communications director Casey McNerthney recommended reporting hateful speech about any of the groups covered in the state's hate crime law. McNerthney said he reported a person walking down the street while yelling hateful language, though the speech wasn't directed at a particular person. He recommended reporting these incidents because people who use hate speech may commit a more violent hate crime in the future. A filed report will show the history of behavior. "A way to think of it is if you see a suspected drunken driver on the road," wrote McNerthney in an email. "Better to report suspicious activity when you think it's reasonable and let police determine if there is evidence of a crime."