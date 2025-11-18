Free Mobile Vaccine Clinic Brings More Than Shots to South End Youth
"It's very rare that a kid is looking forward to getting their shots, so we try to make it fun," said Erin Proctor, vaccine program coordinator at Odessa Brown Children's Clinic (OBCC).
OBCC's upcoming free mobile vaccination clinic for young people 18 and under offers all routine children's shots needed for school enrollment. The clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at OBCC in New Holly, 3839 S. Othello St., in the Lenny Wilkens Recreation Center on the first floor.
Families with children who haven't received their routine immunizations for enrollment in Seattle Public Schools can get the vaccines before the Jan. 7 deadline. Families who bring their children can also get connected to other free community resources.
"Every child is welcome, regardless of their family's ability to pay or where they were born," wrote Dr. Shaquita Bell, OBCC senior medical director, in a statement.
OBCC staff said the majority of families who come for the vaccine clinic don't have a current primary care provider. Proctor noted that the people working at the clinic are often the first medical team the family has worked with since arriving in the Seattle area. "Some of these kids might be due for nine shots," said Proctor.
OBCC makes the event a celebration. "We have music. You can hear that from the moment you walk in," said Proctor. Depending on the venue of the clinic, movies are playing on a screen. Proctor says this is so the children don't have to watch other kids get their shots.
Proctor said these events, staffed by a diverse team, including women from many cultural backgrounds, can help ease families' concerns. "They need to see people that look like them, meeting them where they are, and saying, 'Hey, we're here for you,'" she said.
The late Odessa Brown was a Central District activist who advocated for children's health care in her neighborhood, worked for the Central Area Motivation Plan, and was a beautician and mother of four. She fought leukemia for years and passed away in 1969. The clinic opened the following year, with assistance from a federally funded initiative to fight poverty called Seattle Model Cities Program, Children's Orthopedic Hospital and Medical Center (now Children's Hospital), along with CD residents Today, her namesake clinic serves more than 7,000 patients and provides more than 44,000 annual clinical visits.
OBCC staff have heard from families that November SNAP allotments arrived a week late. The outcome of the recently ended federal government shutdown led to more uncertainty about food access for families who use SNAP. This season's vaccine clinic will offer shelf-stable foods, produce, meats — such as turkey and halal options — as well as other culturally affirming foods. Partner organizations such as the Urban League and Seattle Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. will offer lead-testing kits, ORCA cards, and food.
And then there's the snack-spread table, where Chewy bars and Cutie oranges are the norm. Proctor, who grew up in the Central District and Beacon Hill, knows what the demographic prefers. "We're going into South Seattle. We should get the snacks that these kids really like." There, the snack menu includes Hot Cheetos, Takis, Doritos, Ding Dongs and Twinkies, and Sun Chips and Skinny Pop. "Because we want to think about the parents," said Proctor.
The mobile vaccine clinics are operated by OBCC staff. Jasmine Hart, who is an OBCC community care coordinator, signs up to help at the mobile vaccine clinics.
Community care coordinators are an integral part of the clinic's work. They coordinate with medical, dental, and social work staff to help patient families with needs, such as access to food or navigating billing. Families also receive help with transportation, accessing car seats and a diaper bag full of necessities. Hart has also accompanied families to court as an advocate, helped with adoption and immigration paperwork, and connected them with community organizations.
"I'm a mother myself. I know how it can be hard, especially for our families who are just transitioning to the country or to the area," said Hart. "You don't know where to go, who to turn to, who's willing to help and advocate and speak for you if you don't speak the language. So just being that advocate really makes my heart warm."
Wilma Miller-White, OBCC's supervisor for registration, has been the constant, welcoming face at OBCC for 18 years. "'Quality care with dignity' is the motto. That really drew me in," said Miller-White. The clinic, she added, "is like family. Doctors really take ownership of their patients here."
Well before stepping in as the OBCC Dental Clinic manager, Nik Fuentes was in an internship at OBCC as a dental assistant student. Fuentes said he was inspired by Miss Wilma, one of the first people he met at OBCC. It was "apparent that Odessa Brown was community and family, not just a clinic to check in and check out of," said Fuentes. "I'm hoping to be a part of that and help contribute."
Odessa Brown Children's Clinic offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services for children, youth, and young adults "regardless of a family's ability to pay."
The OBCC's free mobile vaccine clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., 3839 S. Othello St., in the Lenny Wilkens Recreation Center on the first floor.
South End Life Bulletin Board
Register Now for Black and Asian Santa Events
The annual Black Santa's Holiday Celebration hosted by Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) runs Nov. 29 and 30, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., and Dec. 6 and 7, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at NAAM on 2300 S. Massachusetts St. Advance registration is required. There is an admission fee.
The Wing Luke Museum hosts C-ID Santa on Dec. 13, 12–3 p.m., at the museum on 719 S. King St. Advance registration is required. There's a cost for photo prints. No admission fee.
A Market to Help Southeast Seattle Schools
The makers featured at Families Crafting Change Holiday Market are hyperlocal, and a portion of profits will go toward Southeast Seattle Fundraising Alliance to raise money for schools. It'll be held Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., South Shore K–8, 4800 S. Henderson St.
Christmas Tree Sale for El Centro de la Raza
El Centro de la Raza's Christmas tree lot will be open Nov. 23–Dec 19 in the organization's north parking lot, 2524 16th Ave. S. Proceeds from the tree sale go toward El Centro de la Raza's services for the community.
2025 Seattle Public Safety Survey
Seattle University is administering the annual citywide Public Safety Survey through Nov. 30. The survey allows the community to offer feedback on public safety and security to the Seattle Police Department. Community-police engagement dialogues are planned between May and August 2026, based on the survey outcomes.
Yuko Kodama is the News editor for the South Seattle Emerald. She is passionate about the critical role community media plays in our information landscape and loves stories that connect us to each other and our humanity. Her weekly "South End Life" column spotlights the stories of neighbors and community members that weave through the South End.