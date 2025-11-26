Looking for Local Gifts? The Duwamish Native Art Market Returns to the Longhouse

Emerson's parents taught all their children about Indigenous ways, particularly after she told her parents about how she learned Christopher Columbus discovered America at school. She recounted her father saying the curriculum "isn't going to be about Native people. We're not in the history books. They don't know us." Emerson said her parents taught her and her siblings how to find water if they get lost, about which foods to gather to eat, how to clean fish and prepare it, and discussed books about the Indigenous experience.