Living in District 2, Repping All of Seattle: A Q&A With Councilmember-elect Dionne Foster

DF: We as a city have a goal to achieve Vision Zero, which is to get to a point where we're not having traffic fatalities by 2030. I think that's the right goal for us to have, and I think it connects to the fact that we need to be investing in transportation. My job as a councilmember is to be working towards that vision.

Two of the streets that have the highest number of traffic fatalities are MLK and Rainier Ave South, which are in District 2 and travel throughout, with MLK going into District 3. That’s the way I see the connection. We have to think about where we need to make changes in order to make progress on those citywide goals. Part of it is District 2, but there are other streets like Aurora Avenue and Fourth Avenue, so I have to think about all of those places as it relates to achieving those goals.