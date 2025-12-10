Seattle City Council Approves Police Contract as South End Mourns Killing in Othello

New guidelines for the Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) team, a staff of mental health crisis responders which have been dispatched with officers on 911 calls, are also proposed in the contract. The collective bargaining agreement removes limitations on staffing, which was previously capped at 24. It also widens the scope of situations for CARE team dispatches without a law enforcement escort, such as when there's a behavioral health crisis or a request for resources.