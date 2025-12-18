Biking Community Mourns Cyclist Killed in a Beacon Hill Hit-and-Run

South End cycling advocates are calling for safer streets after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Beacon Hill.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 14, a 38-year-old cyclist was crossing the intersection at South Stevens Street on Beacon Hill when a vehicle traveling southbound on South Beacon Avenue struck the cyclist and drove away, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) has not identified a suspect.