2025 Reflections: Looking Back at News

Some people from the Japanese American community, whose families had been forcibly removed from their communities along the West Coast and incarcerated in concentration camps during WWII, saw parallels between the treatment of Japanese Americans at that time and immigrants today. About 120,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated because of racial discrimination and fear of colluding with an "enemy" country. Some members from this community demanded local elected officials be vigilant and speak out against harsh immigration policies today, which Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero covered in August.