South End Life: What Some Beacon Hill Residents Lost — and Gained — in a Recent Fire

The chat was also used to clarify communication between residents and the management company. "There was confusion over who was responsible to take out the debris from the fire, when former residents could go into their apartment to get belongings, and when they needed to vacate." Kaminski said. Residents also realized that while some of them were getting their January rent reimbursed, others weren't, so they advocated so all residents would be paid back. The Emerald reached out to eLink Realty, the management company that oversees the building, but did not hear back before publication.