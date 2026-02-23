South End Life: A New Vision for the Pritchard Beach Waterfront in South Seattle

"At 68, I don't know how to swim, but I want to play an important role for the kids that don't know how, to help them get fit for the water, and give them the opportunity to do so," Stewart said. "People say, 'Bull, how can you be a part of this steering committee if you're afraid of water yourself?' Well, that's why I want to be a part of it. Because I want kids to know that there's an opportunity. I want them to have the experience and opportunity that I did not have."