CID Massage Workers Push for Safer Conditions as World Cup Approaches

Sali is proud of her skills as a massage parlor worker, using acupressure and other techniques to work out her clients' knots. After eight years in the industry, Sali, who's using a pseudonym for fear of retaliation from her employer, plans to retire. The massage work business, she said through an interpreter, demands long hours, with a typical work day in the industry often running from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and sometimes later. Some choose to only work on weekends, which is the busiest time for the massage industry.