Tukwila Tiny House Village Will Be First in Region to House Families

Although the idea of families living in tiny houses might be surprising to some, given the small space, Lee is confident it can be done. "People will wonder, 'How can people live in a tiny house? It's 18 by 12 feet, it's heated, with air-conditioning, and just a common space.' Basically, we found that if we have a really large family, we will get them two tiny houses, so that they can have two side-by-side tiny houses," said Lee.