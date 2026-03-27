Vehicles move along Rainier Avenue South near South Massachusetts Street, south of the I-90 overpass. Transportation changes hope to address area traffic, which amounted to 34,195 to 39,602 vehicles on an average weekday, according to a 2022 traffic-flow study. (Photo: Susan Fried)

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Some Transit Changes Near Judkins Park Station Are Visible Now; Others Are Years Away

Local agencies plan to turn car-centric Rainier Avenue South into a safe, multimodal corridor through street redesigns, bike lanes, and a RapidRide line. But several projects have no completion deadlines.