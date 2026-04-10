South End Event Tackles Black Maternal Health Disparities

In the South End, Black infants die at higher rates compared to white infants. In King County, the infant mortality rate for Black families between 2019 and 2023 was 7.9 per 1,000 births, according to Communities Count, a King County data initiative. Nationally, infant mortality tends to be the highest among Southern states with rates as high as 8.94. The neighborhoods in King County with the highest rates tend to be more diverse and poorer.