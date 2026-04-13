100-Day Check-In: What Have Councilmembers Lin and Foster Achieved for the South End?

The first bill, co-sponsored with Councilmember Dan Strauss, allows an interlocal agreement between the executive branch and the social housing developer to define how the designated payroll tax will be implemented and how the developer's loans will be repaid to the city. This bill showed a clear difference between Foster and her predecessor, Sara Nelson, who did not support the payroll tax and proposed an alternative that voters rejected. After the passage of the bill, Foster said at the Council dais, "Voters have voted not once, but twice, to reaffirm their commitment to building social housing in Seattle, and as … part of ensuring that the developer is able to do that, we must enter into this interlocal agreement."