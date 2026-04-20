South End Life: It's National Library Week; Time to Check Out South End Branches

"In a city like Seattle, where we have so much wealth and we also see neighbors who are not doing well at all, we can get jaded and lose our capacity for empathy. We have some patrons that we see all the time. We see them when they're doing well. We see them when they're not doing well. When we don't see some of our regulars for a while, I ask about them, how they're doing, where they've been. I ask them that so they know they're seen and not forgotten. The library has made me feel more human, more connected to other people."