Rats, Mold Reported in Seattle Public Housing as Repair Delays Grow

The report shares numerous tenants' stories, including one describing moldy carpet that exacerbates the asthma of a tenant's child, causing a "neverending cycle" of ER visits, bleaching the carpet, and complaining to SHA. Another story describes a tenant bagging up a dead rat and leaving it on the counter inside an SHA property's management office, an act that the report says shows the "bold measures" SHA tenants feel they must take in order to be heard. One tenant reported having to use a bucket to catch water falling from a "consistent leak in the middle of her living room," a problem she believes is causing mold to build up beneath the carpet where the children play.