South End Life: South End Derby Team Scores New Skaters With Inclusive Policy

"Roller derby has allowed me to come to peace with my body image. It's empowering. I went through the same thing that many people do, where we want to be thinner and look a certain way. I've learned through this sport that my body is powerful and strong. It's a sport where physically, many different body types can be very successful in different roles," Wu said. "There are fast and agile petite skaters who can zip through a pack. People with bigger body types have talked with me about how difficult it was growing up feeling large, but in this sport, it's an advantage for blocking, and they can jam because they can bowl over other people. Everybody wants you on their team. That's just two body types, but there are many different body types with talents that fit them."