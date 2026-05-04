South End Life: South End Fiber Artists Knit Community Together

Garcia, who was one of 11 siblings growing up in Skyway, says her mother is an important influence in her life. "Money was not abundant. She always kept things going. When she wasn't working, she was being a mom to us," said Garcia. As one of the older children, Garcia helped with housekeeping, making meals, and looking after the younger ones. Garcia recounted that despite how busy her mom was, "she didn't say 'no' to me when I decided to join sports or try for college." Now, Garcia's mother, Martha, helps run the shop. "It's been fun to work with her and see her as a professional woman — not only as Mom," said Garcia.