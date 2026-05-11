South End Life: A Vietnamese American Cookie Shop Provides a Sweet Offering in Historic CID Building

Vu's large, chewy cookies — with flavors like fried banana, strawberry-corn milk, Vietnamese coffee with white chocolate, and coconut-mung bean — contain a story. He says that cookies, an American dessert, infused with flavors that represent Vietnamese and Southeast Asian cultures symbolize the experience of a third-culture kid. "We're not Vietnamese, we're not American, we're another [third] experience that's a melding and a departure from each of the two cultural identities they come from," said Vu. "I'm trying to tell the story that so many other people like me are trying to tell: what it means to be someone who's fluent in English and struggles to speak with our grandparents who don't speak English, what it means to be non-white in the U.S."