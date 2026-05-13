Weeks Before Critical Sound Transit Vote, Dozens Demand the Agency Build Long-Promised Light Rail Stations in the South End

Earlier in the evening, Zahilay had told town hall attendees that he had appointed 10 of the 18 current Sound Transit board members. After the town hall, he spoke to the Emerald about whether he believed he had the votes to get the South End stations built. "It depends on the proposal and how it gets funded. Like, if [the amendments are] taking money from other projects, I don't know if [other board members] would vote" for those amendments, he said.