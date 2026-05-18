South End Life: How South Enders Shape the Message and Tone of Northwest Folklife Festival

Gus Marshall is a teacher and a musician in the Marshall Family Band, which includes his mom and dad. His parents met at Folklife in 1980, and he was raised in the Rainier Valley. He's played music and performed gigs with them since he was in high school. He grew up listening to rap, jazz, and blues, and he likes to express who he is and where he comes from through music — literally. Marshall has written songs like Southend and Southend Bingo. His mother, Chrissie, wrote the song Light Rail.