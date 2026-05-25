South End Life: Attorney General Nick Brown Talks Challenge Coins and Their Meaning During Memorial Day

A

NB: It's a common thing in the U.S. military to commemorate significant events, achievements, and service. People in most branches and ranks award people in the service with a coin to say thank you or good job.

The military gives formal awards that you wear on certain uniforms, and you get certificates — all that is part of the culture, but the coin has always felt a bit different to me as a unique, personal thank you. A commander or a senior leader will hand these out for personal recognition of a job well done to someone in their command.

Coins are often given in recognition of accomplishing some challenge. It might be for someone who planned and led a big conference that was hard and messy, or for recognizing someone's career, time, and service — or for accomplishing a physical feat.

The tradition has always been that you coin someone by having [the challenge coin] in your hand when you shake hands with the person you give it to. You transfer it to them inside the handshake. When you receive an award or formal recognition, the coin is the cherry on top.

My understanding is [that challenge coin culture] spread from the military to law enforcement [culture] and then to other government agencies.

When I was in the Department of Justice [DOJ], it was pretty common for DOJ leaders to have a coin. That spread more broadly to other government agencies. The president has a coin. They're meant to be given out, somewhat sparingly, and when I was in the DOJ, there were rules about how much money you could spend on [challenge] coins and how they were kept.