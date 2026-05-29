Sound Transit Votes to Fully Fund Graham Street Station; Completion Expected in 2031

The most dramatic moment at the meeting dealt with the construction of a second downtown tunnel. Strauss proposed an amendment to delay construction of a second downtown tunnel and use the savings to fund the construction of stations from Ballard to Westlake. Although Strauss' plan survived a surprise tabling vote from Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, a majority of the board felt delaying the tunnel's construction would cause irreparable harm to the entire system. The board voted down Strauss' amendment 14–4, making it the only amendment to fail, and effectively deferring Ballard light rail construction to at least the late 2030s.