Why Chrissy Shimizu Sees the Wing Luke as Key to the CID's Future

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Arts and culture organizations across the country are still rebounding from the cascading impacts of COVID and loss of admission revenue, of changing federal funding priorities, and of political scrutiny. The Wing is no different. What's unique is that we are also part of this neighborhood's ecosystem. We're the second largest economic driver in the neighborhood. Our ability to act as an economic engine for the neighborhood was built into the design of the museum. We don't have a cafe. We encourage people to eat at neighborhood restaurants and explore [through food tours]. The neighborhood is an extension of the museum, and without the neighborhood, the museum is an island.

We also have a new, large light rail stop coming into the neighborhood. With light rail comes real-estate speculation and density. We want to see density around new transit, but we want to make sure that this neighborhood is able to be at the forefront of the vision for our community and how it continues to grow. We want to preserve the current residents' ability to live here in the future. We want the CID to remain an immigrant and working-class community for the next 100 years, because without people on the streets who are speaking many different languages and living here who want to go to the tea shops, buy their groceries, shop at the stores, eat at the restaurants here, the neighborhood will change dramatically, like the Chinatowns in Portland or Vancouver, British Columbia. The museum played a role in helping get the City's equitable development initiative off the ground. Cultural preservation is intricately tied with neighborhood preservation.

We'll celebrate the opening of the Eng family home this summer. Being able to take land out of the speculative market and keep it in permanent community ownership and control, so that we can be stewards of this neighborhood and its stories for the long run, is a way that the museum should continue to think about our role.