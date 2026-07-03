Mayor Katie Wilson speaks at a press conference at Blake House on First Hill, along with King County Executive Girmay Zahilay, about the future of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. (Photo: Connor Nash)

News

Mayor Says City Will Address Public Safety in Little Saigon, North Beacon Hill for 'As Long as It's Needed'

In an exclusive, Mayor Katie Wilson goes into greater detail on her plan to address the area's public safety issues.