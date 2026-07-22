Somali and Oromo Families Shape Toolkit for Culturally Rooted Early Learning

On July 11 at the Highline College campus in Des Moines, immigrant community members and their allies set out to build and protect the memories of the next generation through an event called "Rooted in Community: From Community Voices to Community Action." The afternoon event, hosted by the nonprofit Pathways to Progress Alliance (PPA), marked the debut of a culturally grounded parenting toolkit called "Rooted in Culture, Raised With Love." Organizers hope the toolkit can guide families and providers in helping children ages 5 and under forge and honor their memories while defending the ancestral wisdom that lives and breathes within parents.