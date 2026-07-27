South End Life: How Beacon Hill Became a Home for Local Asians

A

RC: Residential segregation is a huge part of the social history of America. You had Black sections and white sections of many towns. The same applied for other groups: Manila towns, Chinatowns, the Barrio. That's why you have the Chinatown-International District, because a lot of people couldn't live in other places. It was a ghetto. In the mid-1800s, many Chinese arrived in the U.S. during the Gold Rush and to build the transcontinental railroads. By the 1870s, Chinese women were barred from arriving with a stereotype that they immigrated as sex workers. In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act stopped any new Chinese entry into the U.S.

Along the West Coast, anti-miscegenation laws kept Chinese men from marrying outside of the Asian race, so for over 60 years, Chinese workers were single men living in all these old, brick apartment buildings in Pioneer Square and CID. Men came first to work, and then women came later. The CID holds both the history of trauma — because you're basically incarcerated in a neighborhood — you also have the power of support and cultural memory by being with people of your own background. The Central District and Beacon Hill are the two neighborhoods adjacent to the CID, so they're the first places where Asian Americans moved to.

[For Chinese Americans,] the pressures to move out of the CID became stronger after a major immigration reform in 1965 got rid of discriminatory immigration exclusions and quotas. Until then, men worked, gambled after-hours. and hung out. Women are the civilizing influence, you know. The newly immigrated women didn't want to be living in these little apartments, The women were: "You're coming home. We're gonna make a meal. You've got kids coming," so it changed the character of the community profoundly.