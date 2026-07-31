As Mayor Chooses Interim Police Chief, She Faces Questions About Accountability

Barnes has largely been asked about his whereabouts, both during the Sunday mass shooting and during his tenure. When this Emerald reporter asked Barnes about reports that he frequently traveled outside of Seattle, Barnes replied, "I don't have to tell you where I go." The response, captured on video, went viral. Days later, the Seattle Police Department released a partial calendar that revealed that from late March until early August, Barnes had been or was scheduled to be out of town for nearly seven weeks.