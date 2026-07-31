As Mayor Chooses Interim Police Chief, She Faces Questions About Accountability
After waiting to announce the resignation of now-former Police Chief Shon Barnes for nearly 24 hours, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson introduced a new interim chief: Deputy Chief Andre Sayles.
"I choose Andre Sayles because he has done this job before and can hit the ground running," Wilson said at a July 31 press conference. "His background spans the full range of what this role requires."
Sayles, former chief of police in Beloit, Wisconsin, has been deputy chief in Seattle since 2025.
Sayles will replace Barnes, who resigned from the position July 30. His resignation comes days after a mass shooting at Bite of Seattle in Seattle Center that left three dead, including an alleged shooter, and at least four injured. Wilson was criticized for her administration's lack of communication after the shooting, while Barnes, who was out of town at a conference at the time, faced repeated questions about his travel schedule.
As vigils were held and lives mourned, confusion reigned over whether Barnes would remain in the position. His resignation was confirmed by Wilson less than 24 hours before she announced Sayles as the interim chief.
Seattle City Councilmember Eddie Lin exclusively told the Emerald that he "look[s] forward to working with Deputy Chief Sayles, who has already demonstrated his professionalism and ability to be the interim leader for SPD." Lin added, "Keeping our community safe requires all of us working together, and that's on all of us, especially your elected leaders."
The City will now begin a process to hire a permanent chief. Wilson said her criteria for a future chief include someone who can be an effective SPD leader "from top to bottom," can practice "clear communication in stressful situations," "keeps strong partnerships with our accountability agencies," and "is present in Seattle, keeping travel to an appropriate minimum."
When asked at the press conference whether he would apply for that position, Sayles said, "That's way too early for me to discuss."
In response to a question about his primary residence, Sayles said he "maintains a home in east King County" and has "a secondary home in Illinois." Sayles added that he returns to Illinois "probably about every eight weeks, but my wife spends most of her time out here with me."
Since the shooting — which, as of July 31, remains unsolved, with a 15-year-old in custody and an ongoing search for another shooter — both Barnes and Wilson have faced a barrage of questions, primarily in press conferences.
Barnes has largely been asked about his whereabouts, both during the Sunday mass shooting and during his tenure. When this Emerald reporter asked Barnes about reports that he frequently traveled outside of Seattle, Barnes replied, "I don't have to tell you where I go." The response, captured on video, went viral. Days later, the Seattle Police Department released a partial calendar that revealed that from late March until early August, Barnes had been or was scheduled to be out of town for nearly seven weeks.
During the July 31 press conference, the Emerald asked Wilson when she became aware of Barnes' travels and whether she would release his entire calendar.
"We can discuss releasing [the calendar]. I think that should be a matter of public record," Wilson answered. As for when she knew the extent of Barnes' travel, Wilson said, "I mean, I think that has been something that has been discussed in the public for quite some time."
Another reporter asked Wilson why Barnes resigned. "[Was it] him being out of the city too often? Taking too long to release information [on Sunday night]? Or was it the kerfuffle with the [Emerald]?"
Mayor Wilson replied, "There were multiple factors, some of which were related to the events of Sunday, but that certainly wasn't the only thing."
When asked why it took nearly 24 hours to confirm that Barnes was out as chief, Wilson said there were "confidential personnel conversations," and it was "not appropriate or possible" to provide details at that time.
Hours before Barnes' resignation was announced, leaders from several Black-led organizations rallied at City Hall to express support for Barnes. Dominique Davis, CEO of Community Passageways, said, "Every summer there is an uptick in violence, and you don't let go of the leader of the law enforcement agency in the midst of summertime and off the back of a mass shooting. It doesn't make sense."
Numerous councilmembers expressed frustration with Wilson's lack of communication with them and the public over Barnes' resignation. In a statement released July 30, Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck said, "I am disappointed that I found out about the possible dismissal of Chief Barnes from reports on social media." She continued, "Chief Barnes' recent interactions with [the] press have been concerning, but I have yet to receive an explanation of what decisions have or haven't been made."
After Barnes' resignation was announced, the Emerald asked Councilmember and Public Safety Chair Bob Kettle about Wilson's leadership. Kettle replied, "Well, this is her moment, and she will show that."
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