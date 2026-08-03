South End Life: South Park Celebrates Summer With Two Festivals on One Day

"In skateboarding, failure is really celebrated. You can't learn something unless you first fail. If you take a slam [big fall], people are like, 'Hell yeah, that was sick.' That was so addictive to me," said Carlee Heger, Seattle chapter director of Skate Like a Girl. She found the group at age 18 and has been involved for nine years. "At 17, I went to Judkins Skatepark and there were five or six girls there. I'd never been to a skate park where there were that many girls before. There was so much camaraderie among the women in that space. Women, nonbinary people, trans people bring a lot to spaces, and it's important for sports with mostly cis men to have more of this diversity." For SOPASUPA, Skate Like a Girl will offer free lessons to people 17 and under, of any gender.