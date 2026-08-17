Mocktails, Cheesesteak, Free Locs: What Small Businesses Offer in Rainier Beach

Clansy Campos stood in her shop, Re.Evolución, next door to Redwing Cafe. She pointed out products like pouches, art pieces, and bags made by local South End artisans, handmade cutting boards crafted by her husband, and textiles and glassware brought in from Oaxaca, Mexico, and other places. Campos worked as a corporate buyer for decades, and another branch of Re.Evolución stages homes to sell on the real estate market. She grew up in San Francisco, in the Mission District, in a one-bedroom apartment with her parents and two other siblings. "My mom always kept the home homey and clean," said Campos. "No matter what you have or you don't have, be prideful in what you have, and take care of it."