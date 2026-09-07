The Longest Hotel Worker Strike in WA Is Still Going On in Pioneer Square

Gutierrez was a web developer in Colombia and came to the U.S. seeking a better opportunity. He obtained a work permit and picked Seattle because of its tech industry, but said he doesn't have the connections to get a tech job. He sends money to his family in Colombia, and in August, his home in Colombia was impacted by the Pereira earthquake. "Now I need to help [my family] to make repairs for the house, and my sister is pregnant. The only person who can help them is me."