239 Affordable Homes, Early Learning Campus Coming to Mount Baker

Ortega sees opportunity for local business, pointing to 1,200 to 1,500 new residents as new customers, much as her earlier Plaza Roberto Maestas project did. Raybern pointed to the city's Community Preference policy, which "gives priority to residents at risk of being pushed out of their neighborhood, as well as those who want to return to communities they have ties to," and a unit mix in which 60% of apartments will have two bedrooms or more, "so larger families have real options."