Seattle Creates 'Do Not Solicit' List to Curb Predatory Real Estate Outreach

Chukundi Salisbury, executive director of Black Legacy Homeowners, advocated for the ordinance to protect vulnerable homeowners. "For some in Seattle, this might be just an annoyance," Salisbury said at the press conference. "But for those who are on the edge, those who are behind on a mortgage payment, or have just lost their significant other, these people have been coming in to our community to catch us at our lowest moment where we are most vulnerable and ready to give up."