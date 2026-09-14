2 Decades After Its Original Release, 2 South End Authors Update Their Bestseller on Trauma Stewardship

A

LvDL: With many professions, people don't identify with having exposure and just don't feel like they deserve to take up space around it. They minimize their experience. I appreciate when folks say, "Look, I'm not an attorney trying to help somebody stay alive on death row, but here's what I'm experiencing, and I do feel overwhelmed, and maxed out."

We can have context, perspective, and gratitude for the benefits and privileges we have, but we don't have to minimize [our experience]. Minimizing is when we put suffering in a hierarchy. We minimize within ourselves, with our loved ones, colleagues, and others.

Examples could be you get a flat tire, and you think, "Oh, this is such a drag," and then immediately you're like, "Who am I to complain? I have a roof over my head. I shouldn't be complaining." You don't have to minimize your experience. Another is if your kid comes home from school and wants to talk about their hard day, and you tell them that there are kids in the world who don't have the opportunity for education, so you become the person that no one goes to to say they had a hard day.

Another piece of this dynamic can be internalized oppression, the myth of feeling like we're not enough, which translates to feeling like we're never doing enough. "My circumstances aren't bad enough that I should say anything about this or do anything about this. So I'm just going to keep my mouth shut, put my head down, and suck it up." These responses aren't helpful, constructive, or sustainable.