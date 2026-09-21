How Do You Heal Contaminated Soil? People Who Work in South End Community Gardens Have Ideas

One South End land-healing project sits near the Duwamish River in South Park. The Duwamish Tribe is rematriating 3.5 acres of land at The Heron's Nest, where the land purchased by Shared Spaces Foundation is being returned to the stewardship of the Duwamish people. The site, located near the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, was an illegal dumping ground for years. Since 2020, The Heron's Nest has been cleaning the space. Joselynn Tokashiki, The Heron's Nest manager and liaison to the Duwamish Tribe, noted that The Heron's Nest has undergone many soil tests because cars had been abandoned on the land and a neighboring concrete industry had deposited highly toxic kiln dust in the adjacent greenbelt. Kiln dust is a known source of contaminants, like silica, chromium, and cadmium.