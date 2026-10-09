What to Expect at Seattle's People's Tribunal on U.S. Complicity in Gaza

A

Low: First, we live in a world of constant exploitative headlines. It's so hard to push through that, and this idea of coming together as a community for deep exploration is empowering because knowledge is power.

Second, it's important we have voices across community groups coming together to examine these key questions together. The more voices you bring together, the more thought you [have] and the more rich and substantive the conversation is. It's not a monolith. It's not an echo chamber.

Third, we're creating a public record of what we see happening, so that it's documented for not only all of us to learn from, but also inform future learning. We are creating accountability in the absence of it. Our institutional systems and accountability structures aren't working. When I started this journey, I had never heard of a people's tribunal, but now I hear about them a lot. It's one of the new forms of accountability that I think, moving forward, is going to be more common because the current systems are not working.