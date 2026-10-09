What to Expect at Seattle's People's Tribunal on U.S. Complicity in Gaza
Organizers across the country will come together in Seattle to host a tribunal modeled on a grand jury hearing. The intention: to determine if the U.S. government is complicit in the war in Gaza.
Linda Low, executive director of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom U.S., and Michael McPhearson, executive director of Veterans For Peace, are the tribunal's directors. (Editors' Note: Michael McPhearson is the former executive director of the South Seattle Emerald.) They say they've been planning the event for more than a year and hope to bring in people across faiths, ethnicities, and identities.
On Oct. 7, 2023, members of Hamas stormed into Israel and killed close to 1,200 Israelis and abducted 251 others. Israel responded by attacking Hamas in Gaza. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed. In October 2025, Israel and Hamas entered into a ceasefire agreement, though Israeli strikes in Gaza continue.
A U.N. investigative body has concluded that Israel committed a genocide and that Israeli authorities have deliberately targeted Palestinian children. However, the International Court of Justice has not yet issued a final ruling, which could take years.
Before the tribunal, Low and McPhearson spoke over video about why the tribunal is happening now and what they hope people will take away.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Tell me about the upcoming people's tribunal. How would you describe a people's tribunal in a few sentences?
Linda Low: We are coming together to examine how the U.S. has contributed to policies and funding that has enabled this war and genocide in Gaza. It's a community education process to inform our decision-making as individuals and communities. We're living in a time when institutional accountability is fraying, so we are coming together to create accountability by establishing a public record that we hope will inform future actions, research, and people-powered learning and action.
Why is this tribunal important?
Low: First, we live in a world of constant exploitative headlines. It's so hard to push through that, and this idea of coming together as a community for deep exploration is empowering because knowledge is power.
Second, it's important we have voices across community groups coming together to examine these key questions together. The more voices you bring together, the more thought you [have] and the more rich and substantive the conversation is. It's not a monolith. It's not an echo chamber.
Third, we're creating a public record of what we see happening, so that it's documented for not only all of us to learn from, but also inform future learning. We are creating accountability in the absence of it. Our institutional systems and accountability structures aren't working. When I started this journey, I had never heard of a people's tribunal, but now I hear about them a lot. It's one of the new forms of accountability that I think, moving forward, is going to be more common because the current systems are not working.
Michael McPhearson: Palestine has been pushed off the headlines. This brings it back up to the surface. If things aren't talked about and remembered, they're forgotten, and we don't want that. The Palestinian community here needs to know that people care. This is also about what's happening in the region, what's happening in Israel, and how our government is contributing to the horrors to the Palestinians, but to the Israelis too. And our government is not doing anything to help — it's making things worse — so we need to hold it accountable.
What topics will you examine?
Low: We made an intentional decision as an organizing committee to go wide across multiple topics, rather than go deep into only one or two topics. We wanted to share as much information as possible. We have a legal team that has generated documents, evidence. They'll be interviewing witnesses and experts. We're asking questions such as "What happens to people with disabilities during war? What is international humanitarian law, and how does it work? How does it apply in Gaza? What happens to our civil liberties [First and Fourth Amendment rights] when we protest war and we get arrested? Who's profiting from war? What are our elected officials doing in our name with our taxpayer dollars?"
McPhearson: We are also looking at the morality of the situation. That's important because aside from what laws say, there's a morality that we all must have and share. Laws aren't always just, and I know that from my people's history [Editors' Note: McPhearson is Black.], so we lean on the morality of things in order to change the laws.
What can people expect?
Low: When you walk in, there will be a stage with a witness stand, a podium, and a prosecutor. There'll be seating for the audience, just like you would see in a real court. We will open with a statement from a local Palestinian leader.
The prosecutor enters what we call evidence or information, and then they will call up the witnesses, either in person or remotely, and they will share their testimony. Different witnesses or experts will be interviewed. For example, we're going to have a legal expert on human rights, a researcher on disability law, and a Gazan family living in exile in Oman. They will examine the legal frameworks and bring to life these laws from a human perspective.
There will also be a jury made up of a number of diverse community voices with representatives from Rachel Corrie Foundation, Seattle Indivisible, Nidal Seattle, Valley and Mountain, and the UW Law program. The jury will receive all this information and have the opportunity to ask the witnesses clarifying questions. After the tribunal, they will have follow-up meetings together, and then they will generate a report with their assessment and reflections on what they've heard and learned.
How long have you been planning it? Why have this tribunal now?
McPhearson: We've been planning it together at least for a year. We went through some different iterations about where we should do it, what the scope should be, and things of that nature. There's a strong Palestinian community here. I want to be clear that this [Israeli actions in Gaza] has been going on for decades. It didn't start on Oct. 7. But there is a particular aftermath acceleration of things. There was a lot of activity here in Seattle as a result of it, such as the student protests, so we thought that this would be a great place for us to examine what happened and to remind the community, the region, what happened and what is still happening in Palestine.
Any decision/ruling made by the tribunal will be nonbinding, so how do you envision the U.S. or other countries being held accountable?
McPhearson: I feel like that's a collective decision and development of what those things look like, with the Palestinian community at the center of that. So I can't speak for them or the community. The only thing I can do is be part of creating space, which is what I think this does and hopefully with the information empowering them, so they can go out and do the work that's going to develop the answer to that question, and create the political environment for whatever that accountability is to be able to happen.
Low: Accountability will look different from community to community. It's going to be for the local community to decide what that looks like. Just by the fact that we're having the conversation nationally, putting it back on the radar. We hope it will bring more people into the conversation that maybe haven't been part of it before. Ideally, it's a spark to create more action and more sustained activity.
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