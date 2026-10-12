Columbia City Will Be Home to a Native-Owned Birth Center: Q&A With Camie Goldhammer

A

CG: I describe myself as a suburban Indian. I grew up in Issaquah. My dad is my Native parent. My mom is non-Native. I was very close to my dad as well as my [paternal] grandma. My grandma taught me a lot about what it means to be a Dakota woman, to care for people and to learn about culture and our background. There were a lot of challenges too, because colonization impacted Native people for generations. Many people in my family went to boarding school, which resulted in varying degrees of cultural disconnection.

My Indigenous activism started in high school. Our high school mascot was the Issaquah High School Indians, and I worked on changing that. In my junior year, the football team had an impromptu pep rally. They cut down a 300-year-old [Indigenous] story pole in Beaver Lake Park, set it on fire, peed on it, and all the things. This fueled me to fight. I always felt strongly about serving my Native community.

When I became a mom almost 18 years ago, breastfeeding was a formative experience for me. When I breastfed my daughter for the first time, I recognized that a healthy attachment between a Native mom and her Native babies is the antidote to colonization. That's when I went full force into supporting Native moms when they're pregnant and caring for young children.