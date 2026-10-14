Columbia Funeral Home Owners Plan to Rebuild After Last Year's Fire
The Columbia Funeral Home owners are ready to rebuild, co-owner Russ Weeks said.
Since an alleged arson fire devastated the staple South End business in July 2025, staff have been working out of their crematory, a separate building on the property that was untouched by flames.
"We're serving about half the number that we did previously, which I think is really positive," Weeks said. "And I sure appreciate the community support in that."
After several attempts to sell the property, initially listed at $7.5 million, offers kept getting lower, Weeks said. Operators decided it made more sense instead to rebuild the home from scratch.
Demolition of the building began in early October.
Owners have begun working with architects to discuss interior designs. While Weeks was contemplating going for a more modern feel, both staff and community members online said they prefer retaining a classical look reminiscent of the original funeral home.
"A classic look is a better reminder of how long Columbia Funeral Home has been part of the neighborhood, which is why we have used you for all our family funerals for generations!" a Facebook commenter wrote.
"We have so many modern buildings coming in, please keep the turn of the century charm," another comment read.
The funeral home opened in 1907, providing cremation and reception services for South End families. Weeks and his brother, who own seven other locations in the region, bought the property in 2008.
Many neighbors recognize the Rainier Avenue property for its bright Snoopy nativity scene display every Christmas.
In the early hours of July 30, 2025, a traffic camera captured an individual walking up to the front porch of the funeral home, seemingly setting the property ablaze before abruptly leaving. The flames spread through the first floor and reception area but left the preparation room, urn room, and garage intact.
Since then, the funeral home has been conducting services without a chapel, Weeks said.
"For people to still be able to trust us and know that we can help them by using outside churches and so forth has just been great," Weeks said.
The Seattle Fire Department determined that the fire was intentionally set and estimated the damage at $300,000. As of Oct. 9, no arrests had been made in the case, Seattle Police Department Det. Brian Pritchard wrote in an email.
The case remains open and active, Pritchard wrote.
Weeks said there is no set timeline for when the home will be able to reopen its doors.
When Weeks first got the news, the funeral home director was just relieved his staff were unhurt and the remains of those in the home were undamaged.
"Looking back on it now, I'm still really relieved — and it's also a little bit more painful now because I see the hurt that it has caused our staff, and also the families we serve that would want to use Columbia, want to use the local funeral home," he said. "So it's just caused a lot of disruption, and I look forward to the time when it's rebuilt, and we can bring everything back to what we call normal."
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