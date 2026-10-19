How a Family-Owned Business in the South End Turns Food Scraps Into Compost

"I'm in a third-generation family business," said Stephan Banchero III, president of Cedar Grove. His grandparents were Italian immigrants who settled in Beacon Hill's established Italian immigrant neighborhood in the early 1900s. In the 1930s, "garbage was not a very lucrative business, and nobody wanted to pick it up, so the Italians got together and created a company to collect it," said Banchero. His grandfather, John Banchero Sr., along with Alfonso Morelli and Josie Razore, founded Seattle Disposal in 1938, a company that spun off other companies, like Rabanco (Razore-Banchero Company). Banchero grew up with the industry all around him. His father, Stephan Banchero Jr., is Cedar Grove's CEO.