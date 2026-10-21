Sharon Tomiko Santos vs. Kelabe Tewolde: The Race for 37th District House Position 1

Her opponent, first-time candidate Kelabe Tewolde, is an educator at Rainier Scholars, a nonprofit college preparatory program. He was raised by a single mother and is running because he sees that the struggles his students experience are similar to the struggles he experienced when growing up. "Families have to move because of the high cost of living … [or] dealing with the ripples of gun violence … [or] the education system failing our kids," said Tewolde. "These are the things I want to take on in Olympia."