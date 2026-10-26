In the CID, Stories Fill the Eng Family Home

This is not the first time the museum has purchased land in the neighborhood. The museum is in the East Kong Yick building, built with money pooled by more than 150 Chinese immigrants in 1910. It acquired the building in 2003 for $2 million. "Many Chinatowns, Japantowns, and Manilatowns have been lost over the years," said Wing Luke Museum board member Diane Sugimura. "The Wing is preserving community by purchasing property that has historic significance. It keeps property owned by a community-based organization, so it doesn't get sold to an outside developer who may not have particular interest in the community."