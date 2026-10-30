Cloverleaf Village, Seattle’s newest tiny house village, sits in an industrial section of South Park, next to State Route 99. The 90 homes there bring Mayor Wilson closer to reaching her revised goal of creating 400 new shelter beds by the end of 2026. (Photo: Alex Garland)

News Seattle's Largest Tiny Home Village Opens in Industrial South Park Cloverleaf Village, with 90 homes, is bordered by warehouses and State Route 99. With the closest bus route half a mile away, the Low Income Housing Institute plans to operate a shuttle for residents.