A South Ender Remembers an Overlooked Piece of U.S. History: The Disciplinary Barrack Boys

Steve has a lot of memories of his father. His dad supported Steve's jazz clarinet lessons and would take him to horse races. Steve remembers an incident that he now sees as connected to his father's past: He was with his dad at his brother's judo tournament and saw a group of older men wearing blue hats and military buttons with a Veterans of Foreign Wars sign. "I started going over to them, saying to my dad, 'Who are those guys?' And he grabbed me by the shoulder and said, 'We don't talk to them' and walked away," said Steve. "It was in that voice that made me feel really clearly like, 'Oh shit. Don't ask. Don't ask.'"